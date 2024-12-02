Canadian Apple Pay users can gain cashback on their purchases

The bank is offering its customers a 10% cashback on everyday purchases of up to USD 20 whenever the payment is made using Apple Pay. The offer is available to the bank’s first 50,000 customers who make Apple Pay purchases.

The promotion will run until the end of September 2016. Apple announced the support from several Canadian banks, including the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), the Bank of Montreal (BMO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Canadian Tire Financial and ATB Financial in June 2016.