Canadian Amex customers can add cards to Android Pay

Android Pay is available for eligible Canadian consumer, small business and corporate cards issued by Amex Bank of Canada and is supported on Android devices running on Kitkat 4.4 or higher.

The availability of Android Pay is another step forward in American Express mobile-first focus, according to the company. With recent updates to the Amex mobile app, such as using points for purchases, push notifications and fingerprint authentication, the company is continuing to offer new services and features to make it easier than ever to pay for purchases on the go.