Canada: Payvision launches proprietary ISO partnership program

Payvisions ONE global acquiring platform connects Canadian merchants, PSPs, ISOs and agents with acquiring banks throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, based on a partnership model in which all stakeholders share revenue. Payvision enables merchants to process card transactions domestically and gives them access to the cross-border ecommerce market services.

Canadians are comfortable using credit cards, with a 58% preference share, contributing to their growing cross-border shopping power, according to recent research. Via Payvision, Canadian ISOs, PSPs, agents, and card-not-present merchants can engage in cross-border ecommerce through a processing platform with features such as multi-currency processing, native currency settlement, PSP/PF sponsorships, one single API integration of domestic and global processing, and reporting and funding for processing activity across multiple regions.