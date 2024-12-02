CaixaBank rolls out CaixaBank Pay mobile payment service

With the new payment app, customers can download their CaixaBank Visa cards to their mobile phones and use the phone like a contactless card for purchases at any retail outlooks with an adapted POS terminal. Over 70% of stores in Spain now operate with this technology, implying more than 600,000 POS terminals. The app can also be used at contactless ATMs.

The new app is based on host card emulation (HCE) technology. This way, CaixaBank Pay enables customers with a CaixaBank Visa card and Android phone to make payments, irrespective of their telecommunications operator. The only technical requirements are to have an Android 4.4 or higher operating system and NFC capability.

To use the service, customers must first download the CaixaBank Pay app, available from the banks app store, CaixaMóvil Store and Google Play.

Then, they must download their card to their phone. This is a process carried out using the CaixaBank Pay app. Customers select the cards they want on their phones and then a PIN. The download starts automatically. Customers can download all their CaixaBank cards to their phones. The service is available for all Visa credit, revolving and debit cards issued by the bank.