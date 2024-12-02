Byblos Bank launches ByblosPay

This application was made possible thanks to a cooperation between Byblos Bank, Visa, CSC Bank, and FOO, a mobile app development lab.

The application allows users to pay in Lebanon or abroad using their Android smartphones without the need for cash money, or sticky cards, modified SIM cards or any other devices.

Currently available on the Google Play Store, ByblosPay allows users to scan their Byblos Bank Visa credit cards so that their smartphones can be used seamlessly for payments at any merchants that are equipped with NFC contactless payment devices.