BSN and GHL partner to expand consumer payment options

This initiative aims to provide enhanced convenience and flexibility for in-store purchases. At offline stores powered by GHL, consumers now have access to BSN’s 0% EasyPay Plan for up to 36 months. The integration of this plan with instalment payment options from various banks offers customers greater flexibility at checkout, potentially making purchases more affordable and manageable for BSN Credit Cardmembers.

This partnership between GHL and BSN underscores their mutual commitment to supporting merchants in a dynamic market environment. Additionally, it aims to enable consumers to make significant purchases without undue financial strain, potentially boosting sales for merchants, especially for high-value items.

By extending BSN's 0% EasyPay Plan through GHL's network, this collaboration seeks to expand BSN's reach while providing consumers with more payment choices at checkout, thus enhancing the overall shopping experience.





Representatives of GHL Malaysia emphasized that BSN’s EasyPay Plan caters to businesses of all sizes and enhances merchants' ability to attract and retain customers by offering greater payment flexibility.

BSN representatives expressed excitement about the partnership with GHL, aiming to empower businesses and consumers alike. The 0% EasyPay Plan with BSN Credit Cards is expected to enhance customer satisfaction by offering more convenient payment options.





Focusing on merchant diversity

Merchants participating in BSN’s 0% EasyPay instalments for in-store purchases include a diverse range of businesses such as Thunder Match Technology, Jenn Ortho, Natural Health Farm, SK Jewellery, Love & Co, Foto Shangri-La, Mobile Ocean Eleven, Travel For All Retail, Roberto Coin, Pointers Jewellery, BeauGates Concept, AWG Fine Watches, Elken, Novacell, Mentari Unggul, and MOG.

GHL Systems Berhad operates as ASEAN’s leading payment solutions provider, with a presence in six countries and over 452,800 payment touchpoints across the region. The company processes over RM 1.5 billion payment transactions monthly and is listed on Bursa Malaysia.

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) is dedicated to offering comprehensive financial services accessible to all Malaysians. With a nationwide network of branches, ATMs, and other touchpoints, BSN serves over 9 million customers and offers a range of conventional and Islamic financial products and services.