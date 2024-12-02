B+S Card Service and PAYONE to merge in Q3 2017

The resulting company will provide a range of payment and related services to merchants, doing business as BS PAYONE. The new company will be headquartered in Frankfurt am Main and have offices in Kiel and other locations throughout Europe.

As a payment service provider, BS PAYONE consolidates a combination of payment expertise in brick-and-mortar retail as well as ecommerce in Europe. The company can look back on 30 years of ex-perience with point-of-sale systems and 15 years in ecommerce.

BS PAYONE has some 255,000 customers in 18 countries. Handling more than one billion transactions per year, BS PAYONE is one of Europe’s leading providers of payment processing services.

Both companies belong to the DSV Group, a specialised solution provider and payment centre of excellence for the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe.

To date, B+S has been wholly owned by the DSV Group, which has also held an 80% stake in PAYONE. The new BS PAYONE will have around 650 employees in six offices.