Bridge Bank to support buyout of Trade Supplies by Sole Source Capital

The Corporate Banking arm of Bridge Bank provides cash-flow senior financing for private equity sponsored lower-middle market companies.

Trade Supplies, founded in 1975, is a US-based distributor of non-perishable food service disposable items, packaging solutions and janitorial supplies serving a variety of businesses including major chain restaurants, caterers, bakeries, schools, large public venues, hospitals, health care facilities, food processors, and family-owned restaurants.

Bridge Bank is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, founded in 2001, focused on small-market and middle-market businesses across many industries, as well as emerging technology companies and the private equity community. Geared to serving both venture-backed and non-venture-backed companies, Bridge Bank offers financial solutions including growth capital, equipment and working capital credit facilities, sustainable energy project finance, venture debt, treasury management, asset-based lending, SBA and commercial real estate loans.