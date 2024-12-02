Braintree to accept Apple Pay and Android Pay

Consumers can now pay using their mobile wallets at more merchants, while vendors who process payments with Braintree can support more payment methods. Mexican food chain and one of Australia’s fastest growing fast food companies Guzman y Gomez is one of the first Braintree merchants to integrate Apple Pay.

Braintree already supported the use of American Express cards for Apple Pay and Android Pay payments, but the new partnership will extend its support to Visa and Mastercard products in Australia. The company’s representative said that the partnership is a response to the growing popularity of mobile payments in Australia. Similarly, PayPal claims that 71% of Australians shop on their mobile phones.