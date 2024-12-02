Braintree European merchants ready to accept UnionPay to tap Chinese shoppers

According to research data from PayPal & IPSOS, China is the top export market for UK businesses, with an estimated 21.9 million online cross-border shoppers buying from the UK, the rise of China’s middle class is one of the most important economic stories of our time.

35% of Chinese online shoppers shopped cross-border in 2015 and the volume is growing year on year. International retail is expected to be worth GBP 28 billion to the UK by 2020.