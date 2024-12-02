boon to bring Apple Pay to customers in France

After the initial launch to the UK market in May 2016, France is the first market within the euro area where people can use boon with Apple Pay.

boon is based on an automatic app-to-wallet integration via a prepaid account with a digital MasterCard, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. This allows users to top-up their account via wire transfer, debit or credit card. The mobile payment app works at any NFC-enabled terminal everywhere the MasterCard contactless logo appears.

More then that, when you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and later, iPhone SE and Apple Watch. Users who want to pay with the mobile app boon outside of France can upgrade to the level “boon. PLUS” which does not include any additional costs.