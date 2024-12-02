Boku, Optimal Payments team up for carrier billing on NETELLER

This will be offered via the NETELLER service: a platform for businesses and individuals to move money online. NETELLER customers are now able to top-up their stored value accounts by charging the purchase amount for goods and services directly to their mobile phone bill.

Following the partnership, Boku’s carrier billing top-up is available to any merchant that uses reloadable payment mechanisms to enable purchases via the NETELLER service or Net+ Card stored value offering. Customers will now be able to make purchases across the entire NETELLER merchant network. This partnership enables NETELLER account holders to make deposits in the UK, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland, with more markets opening in the near future.

Boku’s e-money license, allows carrier billing to operate throughout Europe and the UK as a regulated, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-approved payment product.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point-of-sale, internet and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

Boku, a direct carrier billing mobile payments company, reaches more than 4 billion consumers in more than 70 countries. Its bank-grade payments technology allows consumers to charge purchases to their mobile phone bill. Boku partners with global merchants including Facebook, Sony, Spotify, Electronic Arts, Wargaming and others. Based in US with offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia, Boku is funded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists including Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark Capital, DAG Ventures, Index Ventures, Khosla Ventures and NEA.

