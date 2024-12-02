Boku introduces direct carrier billing in Taiwan

The partnerships with Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone, Taiwan Mobile, Asia Pacific Telecom, and Taiwan Star offer cross-platform carrier billing capabilities to over 32 million mobile subscribers in Taiwan who will now have the ability to pay for digital goods and services using only their mobile phone account, with the charges appearing on their mobile phone bill.

Consumers in Taiwan can make purchases from Boku’s global network of merchant partners that includes Facebook, among many others.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans.