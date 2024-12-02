BNZ, Verifone roll out Alipay in New Zealand

Due to this agreement, BNZs merchant customers will be able to accept Alipay payments, the bank becoming thus the first New Zealand bank to offer the service.

In a pilot programme, BNZ expects to launch its Alipay offering to market in July 2018. Initially, BNZs merchant customers will need to use Verifone payment terminals for Alipay; the service will expand across other terminal options over time.

According to the two companies, 12% of New Zealands tourists come from China and nearly 31 million Chinese are actively considering a trip to the country. Chinese visitors spent over NZD 1.5 billion on their Kiwi experience in 2017.

BNZ merchants are also able to accept Visa, Mastercard, and Union Pay as payment options via their card terminals.