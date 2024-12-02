BNZ launches Apple Pay due to customer demand

The New Zealand bank becomes the second bank in the country to launch the payment method (ANZ being the first to launch it in 2006), due to the fact that a large number of its mobile banking service users have iPhones.

Customers will need either a Visa Debit or Visa Credit card to be able to use the service, and can sign up using the BNZ mobile banking app.

A simple wave is enough for payments up to USD 80. Transactions over than amount are also available, but require the PIN. A persons credit or debit card details are not stored on their phone, only a unique generated number being used when purchasing.