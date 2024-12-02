BMO, BioConnect to launch biometric authentication platform

Integrated with IBMs security authentication solutions, the platform enables BMO to offer its commercial and corporate clients BioConnects mobile biometric authentication platform through BMO Online Banking for Business. The technology enables customers to authenticate transactions using fingerprint, voice, face or eye via BMOs desktop and mobile solutions.

BMO has also launched the BMO Banking for Business Mobile App, which uses biometric authentication to handle and approve transactions safely while on the go.

Instead of leveraging a traditional physical token, BioConnects platform curates biometric sensory information, fingerprint, voice, face or eye, to authenticate transactions, providing identity assurance during the authentication process and augmenting the familiar username and password method.