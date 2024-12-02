BMO and Visa Canada team up to launch two new credit cards

The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite is a card designed for millennials that offers 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, transit and rideshare, a CAD 50 annual lifestyle credit and 10% more points when a secondary cardholder is added, mobile insurance coverage, as well as entertainment, dining, and travel experiences.

The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege is a metal card that provides customers with travel and lifestyle benefits. Cardholders will receive 5x the points in everyday categories including dining, groceries, gas, drugstore, and travel and a USD 200 annual lifestyle credit. While travelling, primary cardholders can receive six lounge passes, airport parking and valet, and travel insurance. When a second cardholder is added, customers will earn 25% more points.