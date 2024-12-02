BMO, ACI Worldwide to drive payments modernisation

BMO is involved in the modernisation of national payment ecosystems in Canada and the US, where it helps in modernising infrastructures in the context of rapidly changing expectations of customers.

ACI’s UP Real-Time Payments solution is a global solution that allows financial institutions to address their RTGS (Real-time Gross Settlement), SWIFT messaging, ACH and real-time payments needs with a single, universal offering. ACI aims to enable faster time to market, streamline the management of cash flow, improve secure payments and fraud detection features, and simplify connectivity to new payments types.

