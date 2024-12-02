Bluzelle joins AI & blockchain startup accelerator from JD.com

JD.com is a direct seller of millions of brands from around the world and hosts a marketplace of more than 160,000 merchants.

The company, which owns and operates its own nationwide logistics systems, has embraced AI and blockchain across its operations and seeks to facilitate the growth of this disruptive technology and its benefits, including security, transparency and efficiency.

JD.com’s creation of the accelerator comes on the heels of its 2017 entry into the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), joining other industry companies such as FedEx.

The AICA is designed to help unlock the power of AI and blockchain startups for the new age of supply chain management, cost-effectiveness and consumer satisfaction.

Bluzelle closed its three-day Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in January with USD 19.5 million in fresh funding from the sale of 165 million tokens.

Bluzelle’s decentralised database-as-a-service will offer app developers, SME developers and enterprises benefits like: removing points of failure, increasing the efficiency of scaling, providing improved privacy and immutability of data and enhancing overall performance.