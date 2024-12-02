Bluefin reveals secure payment frame and vaultless tokenization solution

This solution aims at securing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and card data. ShieldConex uses Bluefin’s secure payment frame tech service to enable organisations to enter sensitive data via secure online forms embedded in their website. Data is immediately tokenized, securing PII, such as passport and social security numbers, drivers licenses, PHI, and financial information including ACH bank account information and debit and credit cards. This is done in a tokenized format without the use of a ‘vault’ or database.

ShieldConex allows merchants to perform data encryption in a compliant manner, while affording programmatic control over the look and feel of the embedded input form. Format-preserving token types – including numeric, alphanumeric, date, time, address, and other structured tokens that disguise part or all of the original data based on user requirements – are returned to users. This devalues the sensitive information, so that if an organisation’s system is breached, hackers only find tokenized data which they cannot compromise.