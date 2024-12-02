



This integration will deliver PCI-validated P2PE globally. The collaboration also includes integration to Cypersource for ecommerce fraud management and security.











PCI-validated point-to-point encryption globally

Bluefin’s aim is to deliver an international multi-acquiring P2PE solution for retailers that removes the complexity and cost of building and managing separate integrations. This will be possible by leveraging Visa Platform Connect, Card Present Connect, and Decision Manager solutions.

The integration will deliver a single, rapid, secure connection for acquirers utilising Visa Platform Connect including payment processing in multiple currencies to Visa and other major card networks.

The solution delivers PCI-validated P2PE processing on Android devices with Bluefin's P2PE-validated NaTALI payment application connecting to 220 acquirers across the globe.

Besides the integration with Visa, Bluefin also will utilise the Cybersource Decision Manager platform to deliver a solution to help retailers reduce fraud and accept more valid orders across channels and geographies. This will help customers accelerate their good transactions and block malicious ones.





P2PE-related updates from Bluefin

In November 2024, has expanded the capabilities of its PayConex Omnichannel Gateway to support Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Account (HSA) payments.

The PayConex platform incorporates PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE), significantly reducing PCI DSS compliance requirements by over 70% and decreasing PCI control scope at point-of-sale by more than 90%.

The adoption of PCI-validated P2PE and tokenisation is crucial in the current landscape of payment security. PCI-validated P2PE encrypts card data directly at the point of interaction, preventing unauthorised access throughout the transaction journey. According to IBM Security, data breaches in the healthcare sector have reached USD 9.77 million in 2024, making robust encryption solutions essential to mitigate financial and reputational risks. Tokenisation further reduces exposure by replacing sensitive payment data with secure, non-sensitive tokens, which are useless if intercepted.