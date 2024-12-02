Blue Prism, ABBYY to integrate robotic process automation

The aim is to automate the process of turning unstructured content into structured, actionable data for enterprise users. Russia-based OCR software company ABBYYs FlexiCapture content intelligence solution makes it easy for enterprises to access, extract and validate data from disparate documents – including purchase orders, invoices, applications, bills of lading, and more – and use it within other business processes. The integration with Blue Prisms Digital Workforce automates those processes, while giving enterprises better analysis of content for document process transparency.

ABBYY also adds machine learning technologies that help Blue Prisms Digital Workforce improve over time. With this integration Blue Prism customers can also take advantage of ABBYY FlexiCapture for Invoices – a business-ready invoice solution built on top of FlexiCapture thats pre-built with all the business logic and learning capabilities required for processing invoices and automating the capture of invoice data. With FlexiCapture for Invoices, organisations can dramatically increase the productivity of accounts payable processes, while lowering costs.