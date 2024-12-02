BlackBerry partners PayPal to enable BBM mobile payments

To send mobile payments using PayPal, users select the PayPal Send Money icon in the messenger, and will be directed via the setup to add their PayPal account.

Users will be able to send money via PayPal once their contacts, too, connect their accounts to BBM. They dont need the PayPal app to integrate their account.

BlackBerry Messenger users can then select that PayPal icon that is located directly in BBM, enter in the amount of money they wish to send, and hit send.