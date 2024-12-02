Bitsane supports the Bitcoin Cash hard fork

The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network was undergoing a planned protocol upgrade on 15 November 2018 via the Bitcoin ABC full node implementation. The event planned was not going to be a conventional hard fork, but it resulted in a split in two chains – namely, Craig Wrights nChain implementation and Bitmains Wormhole.

Those who had BCH balance on Bitsane during the Bitcoin Cash hard fork on 15 November were supposed to be credited the equivalent amount of BSV coins on a 1:1 basis. Thus, all BCH holders received new forked coins with the corresponding amount.

In order to ensure the safety of customers funds, the Irish-based global trading exchange, Bitsane, was to temporarily suspend the deposits and the withdrawals of Bitcoin Cash until the hard fork block was completed. The customers were told they would be updated as soon as the network upgrade were done, while trading remained active during this time.