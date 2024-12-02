BitPay rolls out support for Ethereum

Businesses using BitPay for payment processing can accept Ethereum for purchases without the need for any integration or enhancements. Additionally, wallet users will be able to store and use Ethereum in a BitPay wallet and BitPay Prepaid Visa Card holders can top up debit cards.

BitPay offers Ethereum as a payment mechanism along with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. Businesses have another settlement solution that does not rely on traditional bank wires. The payments provider also offers stable coin settlement with Circle CENTRE USD//Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), and Paxos Standard token (PAX) as well as in 12 currencies and direct bank deposit in 37 countries.

Businesses in developing countries have a way to sell to consumers in established markets while businesses in established markets can accept cryptocurrency from consumers in developing countries. BitPay calculates prices displayed on its invoices in 150 currencies and can settle in over 200 countries. For merchants who want to be settled by bank transfer, the transfer is initiated the next business day, and cryptocurrency is settled the next day, 365 days a year.

BitPay’s existing merchants including Microsoft, Newegg, Dish Networks, FanDuel and Avnet will be able to turn on support for Ethereum without any additional integration. BitPay plans to go live with Ethereum support in the coming weeks (by the end of September 2019) for BitPay merchants and BitPay wallet holders.