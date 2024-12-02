Binance launches new fiat-to-crypto exchange for EU and UK traders

Binance Jersey is an independent entity from its parent Binance.com, a crypto-to-crypto exchange, but is built using the same technology. “Binance selected Jersey for its highly developed digital infrastructure, robust regulatory framework, and world-class financial services sector,” the exchange’s chief financial officer, Wei Zhou, told CoinDesk.

Through the new exchange users are able to trade in pairs for Bitcoin and Ethereum against the British pound and the Euro in Europe and the UK. The exchange has been working with government-backed economic development agency Digital Jersey to develop the exchange, with the aim to create around 40 jobs on the island.