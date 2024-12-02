BillingTree omnichannel expanded by Worldpay US to Payrazr Marketplace

Available immediately are myPayrazr payment acceptance technologies including myPayrazr IVR. myPayrazr IVR is a PCI/DSS and HIPAA compliant automated voice responsive system designed around customers who want to offer an omnichannel solution for expanding payment acceptance.

myPayrazr IVR enables Worldpay customers to manage billing accounts and make real-time payments through a self-service IVR experience.

The integration with Payrazr Marketplace expands Worldpay’s payment processing solutions and, as new Payrazr technologies are added, will be available to Worldpay US customers.

