Billing System and OTI to provide NFC payment solutions in Japan

Billing System has selected OTI as its NFC solution provider and will introduce OTI’s suite of NFC-based cashless payment readers and devices to Japan’s retailers, vending machine operators and taxi companies.

Japan’s current cashless payment settlement infrastructure, Felica, is unique to the domestic market and not compatible with international NFC services. The incompatibility has become a problem for foreign travelers as more consumers are transacting with credit cards utilizing NFC technology and mobile phone payment schemes like Apple Pay and Android Pay.

OTI’s NFC solutions support a range of payment applications, kernels and technologies, including Visa MSD/qVSDC, MasterCard PayPass-M/Chip, EMV, AMEX ExpressPay, Discover ZipNetwork, Mifare, Mifare DESFire, Proximity and vicinity, Apple Pay and Android Pay. With OTI’s NFC readers and devices, Japanese businesses will be able to support the growing domestic and international demand for cashless payments.

Billing System Corporation provides settlement and processing service in Japan including services related to payment gateway, mobile payment, remittance, billing, reconciliation, bank debit and finance.

OTI, a global provider of near field communication and cashless payment solutions, is focused on developing solutions around the world to address NFC payments, petroleum payment and management, cashless parking fee collection systems and mass transit ticketing.

In recent news, OTI has integrated its NFC technology with Android Pay to support retail mobile payment and customer loyalty programs.