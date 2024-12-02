Bigcommerce launches automated social ad tool on ecommerce platform

The company says this tool, built in partnership with ad platform Boostable and released first to US-based retailers, is an integrated ad tool on a hosted ecommerce platform.

The ads can be created by importing images and descriptions from the retailer’s online product catalog, checking a preview, editing the title and description, and then setting monthly ad spend. The tool automates audience targeting, bidding, and optimization, and multiple campaigns can be conducted via the dashboard.

A 2015 study by the National Retail Federation found that Facebook was the top customer acquisition channel for a quarter of retailers. Twitter contends that 60% of consumers say they’ve made a purchase from a small- to mid-sized business (SMB) because of information on that social network.

The Bigcommerce survey of SMBs found that 63% have used social media ads to drive traffic. It also said about three-quarters of the merchants manage their online ads by themselves.