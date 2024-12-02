BBVA launches digital onboarding for business customers

Businesses can now use their sole or joint administrator’s digital certificate, issued by Spain’s National Mint and Stamp Factory, to become BBVA clients, using online banking — without paperwork or having to visit a branch — to open and manage an account. This digital certificate means of identification, which companies use in their habitual dealings with Spain’s governmental bodies, will increase the number of clients that use digital channels to interact with the bank.

The debut of this service coincides with the first anniversary of the BBVA business transformation factory, which was conceived with the goal of delivering better digital solutions to the bank’s business clients.

Using this online enrollment process, companies can become BBVA clients by having a sole or joint administrator digital certificate and self-signing software installed. Thanks to advanced artificial intelligence techniques that recognize and extract data from the documentation provided, the information potential clients need to fill in is reduced to the bare minimum.