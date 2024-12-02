BBVA Compass launches fraud prevention and UX products

Positive Pay is a fraud prevention product that alerts businesses to potential fraudulent transactions on their check or electronic payments. ARP services automate the check reconciliation process and provide reporting capability for processing account data.

BBVA Compass RealTime Positive Pay verifies checks and ACH transactions as they are presented for payment, giving customers information about exceptions as they happen. Users can establish alerts to stay informed about account activity. A dashboard within the BBVA Compass net cash system provides an at-a-glance view of exceptions and allows customers to make pay or return decisions.

BBVA Compass RealTime ARP provides an overview of check and electronic transaction activity as it happens in real time and automates the check reconciliation process. A customizable dashboard provides a consolidated view of items as they post to accounts. Reporting features allow users to create detailed reports using both the BBVA Compass net cash online platform and mobile app.