BBVA and Google bring out Android Pay in Spain

Android Pay will be operational in the more than one million businesses in Spain with contactless technology. BBVA is the first bank to give its customers the possibility of paying with the e-wallet in Spain.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies aimed atat developing payment solutions worldwide, BBVA and Google going a step further with the official launch of Android Pay in the Spanish market.

Currently, 90% of the cell phones in the market use Android technology, meaning that this system will allow many bank customers to pay with their smartphones. In addition to using BBVA Wallet for payments, the bank’s customers can now pay with their cell phones and Android Pay both in stores, websites and merchants’ apps.