Basware provides AP Automation for Brand Industrial Services

Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services, which joined with Safway Group in June 2017 to become BrandSafway, began working with Basware in 2010. According to Basware officials, BrandSafway is leveraging the Basware Alusta platform to support improved invoicing.

BrandSafway offers work access, industrial services, and forming and shoring solutions to more than 32,000 customers through a workforce of approximately 35,000 employees, who support a network of 350 strategic locations across 30 countries.

US-based BrandSafway supports customers’ maintenance and refurbishment needs, as well as construction and expansion plans through its operating processes and service offerings — access, insulation, coatings, specialty industrial services, and forming and shoring.