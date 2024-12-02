Basware partners with NORIAN to explore AP automation

NORIAN will offer Basware’s accounts payable automation solution to its customer base. The cooperation covers the North European market for invoice processing, accounts payable automation, and invoice scanning solutions.

With cloud-based accounts payable automation offering by Basware, NORIAN will be able to offer a scalable solution to its customers.

According to NORIAN, the partnership with Basware will allow for the enhancement of their processes for their customers. Also, their international customers will be able to use the same processes and financial solutions and services across the borders.