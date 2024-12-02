Barclays to start contactless smartphone cash withdrawals

The initiative, which will start next month, is for use with Android smartphones, will at first work by customers touching their mobile device or contactless debit card against a machine in a branch and then entering their pin on the cash-point.

However, from January 2017, Barclays customers will be able to pre-enter their pin into their phone using the bank’s mobile app and then just tap their device against the machine to make cash withdrawals.

The bank aims to have about 500 of the new cash points operating in 200 branches across the country by January before a wider roll-out of the contactless technology, including to high-street ATMs.