Barclays launches in-app account opening; updates money transfer journey

From this month, customers can open a new current account in the Barclays app in just a few taps. The new feature is the latest iteration to the customer onboarding journey and lets existing customers open - and start using - a new current account straight away.

Rather than waiting for an appointment in branch or starting the account opening journey online, existing customers can now open a new current account in the app, whenever it’s convenient for them.

An additional current account can be a useful budgeting tool and help customers stay in control of their everyday spending. By segmenting bills and other dedicated payments from day-to-day spending, customers get a clear view of their finances and know exactly what they have available.

Barclays app customers can also use the Instant Switch feature to move a current account from another bank through the Current Account Switch Service.

Barclays has also made some changes to the ‘add a new payee’ journey in the Barclays app to help protect customers from fraud and scams. When a customer goes to pay someone new in their app, they will now see two new screens designed to warn them of common tactics used by scammers.

Before making a payment customers will be asked to select the payment purpose from a list of nine categories, including reasons regularly used by scammers to persuade customers to make transfers; such as payment requests by phone, building work and transfers to investments.

From here, customers will see a contextualised warning message prompting them to really think about the payment they are making. Once they have read the warning, the customer will then be asked to confirm they are comfortable to continue with their payment as normal.

These new steps will act as a positive-friction point in the payment journey, and will allow customers time and space to reflect on the payment they are making and consider if they are completely comfortable.