Barclays launches HCE-based contactless payment app

The new mobile payment feature, first previewed in September 2015, enables customers to use their handsets for ‘touch and go’ payments at over 300.000 locations in the UK. Transaction values will be limited to GBP 30, rising to GBP 100 if users enter the PIN on their mobile device.

In a market-first, a real-time replacement service will allow lost and stolen cards to be replaced with a virtual card to be downloaded instantly onto the app, enabling customers to continue to make contactless payments using their phones without a break in service while they wait for the physical replacement to arrive.