Barclays inks mobile payments deal with BBM

Pingit, Barclays’ mobile payment app, allows instant money transfers using phone numbers, and now BBM. BBM users can initiate mobile payment transfers to each other in seconds using the Pingit application.

Pingit allows businesses and individuals to complete money transfers seamlessly from sender to receiver. Once a user has added their BBM ID as a linked ID within Pingit, they can initiate a money transfer directly from within a BBM conversation as easily as sending a photo or sticker to a BBM contact. To receive a transfer, the receiver will see a money transfer notification during their BBM conversation, will be prompted to enter their password to authorise the transaction and will receive a BBM notification from the sender to confirm when the payment has been processed in the receiver’s Pingit account.

Pingit currently has over 2.9 million registered users, and more than 68,000 businesses have signed up to use the service. Individuals don’t have to be a Barclays customer to use Pingit.

The BBM-enabled Pingit app is now available as a free download for Android and iOS devices from the App Store and Google Play.