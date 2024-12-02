Barclays and Verifone deal provides Pingit as mobile payment solution

This agreement will enable any of Verifone’s 20,000 business clients in the UK to integrate the Pingit app into their online retail channels. This is in addition to the 70,000 businesses already using Pingit.

Pingit is Barclay’s mobile payment app. Customers of the businesses, regardless of whether they already bank with Barclays or not, will be able to pay through a tablet or smartphone via the app without having to enter long bank account numbers.

In recent news, Verifone and Aava Mobile have jointly unveiled a handheld mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution powered by Intel to deliver an EMV-ready mPOS solution for enterprise retailers.