Barclaycard turns bPay into a digital wallet to assist mobile payments

The bank is looking to increase the popularity of its bPay digital wallet with the introduction of an accessory that allows any fitness band or watch with an opening buckle to make contactless payments.

The bPay loop was officially launched in 2015, though the bank started trials of bPay back in 2012, and launch partners included Swiss watch maker Mondaine and fitness accessory manufacturer Garmin. bPay is the fourth product in the range, following on from the wristband, fob and sticker.

Similar to other digital wallets, users can make payments of up to GBP30 and so far 100,000 bPay products have been sold and one million transactions made. The loop costs GBP19.99.

Barclays’ mobile payments strategy has differed from that of other major banks. It was one of the last to support Apple Pay, only doing so in April 2016. It also has no plans to support Android Pay and instead offers customers contactless payments using its own application, according to techweekeurope.co.uk.