Barclaycard to launch NFC payments on Android

The updated app will allow customers to continue using their account even if their credit or debit card is lost or stolen.

From November 2015, the credit card provider’s official customer app on the Android platform will have a contactless payment feature that will make it compatible with any Android smartphone that houses the technology required for the transactions – known as near field communication (NFC) technology.

The updated app will enable customers to complete transactions of up to GBP 30 by touching their device to a pay point, or payments of up to GBP 100 by entering a PIN.

Customers will be able to contact the Barclaycard call centre from within the app, and have a virtual replacement card send to their device. Barclaycard says this can be used in the event of a card being stolen, lost or damaged.

Samsung Pay and Android Pay are expected to follow with a UK launch in the coming months, as technology companies embrace the market.