Banque du Caire goes live with Temenos Infinity

This first stage implements digital channels servicing corporate and retail customers, to be followed in a second phase by the Temenos Infinity real time marketing, digital engagement and digital analytics modules.

The solution will enable the 225-branch bank to achieve product agility, take services to market quicker and cut the costs of deployment.

Temenos Infinity was implemented through APIs as an independent front office platform on the bank’s existing third-party core banking platform. Banque du Caire has also chosen the cloud-native, cloud-agnostic Temenos T24 Transact as part of the bank’s core banking system overhaul.