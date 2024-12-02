Banks from nine countries to join EBA CLEARINGs RT1

This first group of RT1 users is currently completing the required testing for connecting to the platform. A list including most of these early joiners can be found here. Many of these participants have operations in several European countries and plan to extend reach to additional institutions.

RT1 will be used for the 24/7 settlement of real-time payments in line with the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) Scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC). The system will go live on 21 November 2017, the launch date of the SCT Inst Scheme.

Together with 39 funding institutions and its technology partner SIA, EBA CLEARING has been developing and implementing the pan-European infrastructure platform RT1 since April 2016 to provide payment service providers in SEPA with a real-time payment processing facility operating around the clock on any day of the year.

RT1 is open to any account-servicing payment provider (AS-PSP) adhering to the EPC SCT Inst Scheme. Different options to interact with the system will allow any type of user access to the platform.

EBA CLEARING is a provider of pan-European payment infrastructure solutions. Founded in 1998, the Company is owned by 52 of the major banks operating in Europe and based on a country-neutral governance model.