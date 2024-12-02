Bankin raises EUR 20 mln in Series B funding

The company, which launched in 2011, has received a total of EUR 28 million investment since its inception. The company has just launched the first hybrid model that combines intelligent algorithms and human coaching to support money decisions.

The company has more than 2.9 million customers in France, in England, in Spain and in Germany and has plans of expanding its tech, marketing and coaching teams with more than 20 new hires by the end of 2019, reaching 70 employees.