Bank of Ghana, Ministry of Finance undertake financial inclusion measures

The so called task force would comprise representatives from the BoG, MoF, the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ghana Association of Bankers, the Telecoms Chamber and other private sector players.

It is estimated that about 44% of the country citizens are excluded from the financial system and, as such, have no dealings with any formal financial service provider. The task force is therefore expected to come up with measures on how to deepen financial inclusion in the country.