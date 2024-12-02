Bank of America Merrill Lynch integrates Apple Watch into CashPro

With this integration, CashPro Mobile users will be able to pair their Apple Watch with their mobile token and generate a one-time password, eliminating the need to keep a physical token and ensuring secure approvals for transactions.

The addition of Apple Watch into CashPro is part of the bank’s mission to streamline the mobile experience, beginning with the CashPro Mobile app itself in 2017. Other investments include biometrics, simpler navigation, a personalised home view that allows clients to take action on their most critical to-do’s, and the ability to send feedback directly from the app.

To generate the token, the CashPro app must be installed on Apple Watch.