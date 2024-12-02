Bank of America announces new mobile banking features

Bank of America reported the new feature is part of a broader approach designed to make it easier for clients to manage their banking and investing activities in one place.

The latest update will allow Merrill Lynch’s wealth management clients who use mobile apps instant, one-touch access to both banking and investment services.

The new app-linking feature will be available at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Merrill Edge as of now and at U.S. Trust in November 2018. A few other new features on the Bank of America mobile app include: