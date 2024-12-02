Bango, MTN Ghana roll out mobile money wallet

The online wallet is a payment solution that customers in Ghana can use to send and receive money, pay bills, school fees, insurance, employee salaries, top-up MTN airtime and pay for other goods and services.

Subscribers on the MTN Ghana network, which has over 200 million subscribers across 22 countries in Africa, can select the ‘Pay with Mobile Money’ option in Google Play, charging the cost of apps, games, music, movies and more, to their MTN Mobile Money wallet.

The Android Operating System has over 75% market share of all mobile devices in Africa, according to StatCounter. Smartphone penetration is rapidly outstripping credit card growth across Africa, with credit card penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa remaining extremely low, estimated at less than 5%.