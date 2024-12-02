Bangladesh to launch nationwide mobile payments system in 2018

A key goal of the upcoming mobile payments initiative is to create a system that is inclusive of the rural population.

The system will be established in partnership with the central bank (Bangladesh Bank) and will sync up with Bangladesh’s bKash, which allows citizens to purchase goods and services through SMS messages.

The service will be made available at 4,500 computer centres across the country. These bring digital services to rural families, and act as “last-mile service delivery” of such services. 1,200 of these centres also provide mobile financial services in partnership with private companies.

The joint initiative between a2i and the Bangladesh Bank is called the Digital Financial Services Lab+.