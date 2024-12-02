Bangkok Bank, Kasikorn Bank, Siam Commercial Bank to implement SWIFT gpi

Together, these Thai banks represent over 70% of cross-border payments flow for Thailand.

SWIFT gpi introduces a new set of business rules and further technical innovation to reduce the friction that exists in cross-border payments and to create more transparency in an effort to improve the supply chain for corporates.

The initiative transforms bank customers cross-border payments experience by bringing together same day payment, transparency of fees and real-time tracking. It is based on the existing SWIFT rails trusted by the industry for over 40 years.